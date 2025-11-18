What if the $3trn AI investment boom goes wrong?
Even if the technology achieves its potential, plenty of people will lose their shirts
IT ALREADY RANKS among the biggest investment booms in modern history. This year America’s large tech firms will spend nearly $400bn on the infrastructure needed to run artificial-intelligence (ai) models. OpenAI and Anthropic, the world’s leading model-makers, are raising billions every few months; their combined valuation is approaching half a trillion dollars. Analysts reckon that by the end of 2028 the sums spent worldwide on data centres will exceed $3trn.