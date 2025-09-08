What if the AI stockmarket blows up?

A crash would still have big consequences. One lesson from history is that, when tech bubbles burst, leading firms often give way to upstarts. “The biggest and most successful lighting companies all experienced a change of control when cashflow became an issue," wrote Alasdair Nairn in “Engines That Move Markets", a history of the late 19th century. Many firms that dominated the early days of railways, the telegraph and the telephone were also quickly supplanted. Who now remembers Vulcatron, from America’s electronics bubble of the 1960s, or Corning, a household name during the dotcom boom? It will be a miracle if, in a decade or so, all of the “magnificent seven" listed tech firms, and the biggest AI startups, still exist.