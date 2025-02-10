What is Elon Musk getting up to with America’s payment system?

What is clear is that allies of Mr Musk, including Mr Krause, and also a 25-year-old former Twitter engineer, Marko Elez, have been given access to the bureau’s payment system, under the orders of Scott Bessent, Mr Trump’s new Treasury secretary. They may have asserted the authority to write new code into it, although politically-appointed officials deny that. Nobody disputes that they have acquired the ability to read details of some of the most sensitive data the government holds, including the bank details, social security numbers and tax identifications of essentially every individual and organisation ever paid money by the federal government. In the past only non-partisan career civil servants have had access to this information. Mr Krause not only is partisan, he retains his previous job, as CEO of Cloud Software Group, a tech-services company.