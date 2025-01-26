What is Russia’s mysterious new space weapon?
Summary
- Theories include a space-nuke or a nuclear-powered jammer
WASHINGTON WAS abuzz on February 14th with news of a mysterious Russian space weapon. Mike Turner, chairman of the House intelligence committee, urged the White House to declassify intelligence on a “serious national-security threat". American broadcasters and newspapers said that it concerned a Russian space-related nuclear system, not yet deployed, that could endanger American and allied satellites. What could this be?