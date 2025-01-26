What is Russia’s mysterious new space weapon?

If Russia were to conduct a similar detonation today, with some 8,300 active satellites in LEO, it would affect not just American satellites but also those of Russia, China and other countries. It could also affect the International Space Station, which currently has three Russians aboard, and the Chinese one, Tiangong, which currently has a crew of three. American military and intelligence satellites, in particular those used for nuclear command and control, tend to have their electronics hardened to resist such pulses. Commercial satellites do not. In short, an attack of this kind seems better suited to desperado states like North Korea and Iran, which have few space capabilities of their own to protect and, in a crisis, may feel they have nothing to lose.