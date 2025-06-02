What is the future of British hospitals?
A glittering new one near Birmingham is not it
SITTING IN the Midland Metropolitan University Hospital (MMUH) in Smethwick, near Birmingham, Francis Gallagher, one of its architects, explains its novel features: its compact design, with car parks, clinics and wards stacked on top of one another; its distinctive roof, a giant pillow of plastic, under which walkways glow with a soothing natural light; its winter garden, full of cherry trees, and a restaurant where locals come to enjoy affordable meals. “It’s a new model for hospitals," says Mr Gallagher of the £850m ($1.1bn) project.