What makes a great investor?

Today his would-be successors need luck, too. Most people who work in finance have to be right pretty much all the time. A compliance officer who catches only two-thirds of the dodgy trades your bankers make, for instance, will soon need a new job. But a stock analyst can have an even lower hit rate and still be considered excellent, since no one can do much better. The fund managers building portfolios from analysts’ recommendations can merely hope to pick the right ones. Even if the analysts have spotted a stock with potential that everyone else has missed, it will outperform only if the rest of the market cottons on.