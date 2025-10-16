What might Trumpian meddling mean for Intel?
The president is behaving like an activist investor on Wall Street
WHEN LIP-BU TAN was summoned to the White House on Monday, he was ostensibly there to explain his investments in Chinese startups. After the meeting Donald Trump, who just a few days earlier had called for the boss of Intel to resign, was full of praise for his “amazing story". Mr Tan has kept his job. But he probably had not reckoned on gaining a co-CEO. Mr Trump is now reported to be considering an investment in the chipmaker on behalf of America’s government.