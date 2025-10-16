What might Trumpian meddling mean for Intel?

What Intel needs more than new board members is customers for its manufacturing, or “foundry", arm. They have not been forthcoming, partly because Intel’s chip-design business competes with would-be buyers such as AMD and Nvidia. A second transaction offers some clues as to how they might be persuaded. In July America’s Defence Department invested $400m in MP Materials, a producer of rare-earth metals, and will guarantee the price it receives for its output at above-market rates. A few days later Apple, involved in its own negotiations with the president, also announced a supply agreement with MP Materials. Mr Trump may demand that chip designers such as AMD and Nvidia, which rely on his approval to sell their products in China, use Intel’s manufacturing. A more radical option could see him force them to club together and purchase Intel’s struggling foundry business. That’s a deal any activist would be proud of pulling off.