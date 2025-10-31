What oil monarchies can bring to the AI table
Summary
The United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia can boast advantages in the competition for data centers: cheap energy and deep capital pockets.
The Persian Gulf monarchies aren’t traditionally known for moving fast and breaking things, at least in the advanced technology sphere. That may change.
