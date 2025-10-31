What oil monarchies can bring to the AI table

Still, “the ambitious bilateral agreements that emerged around Trump’s trip have not progressed as quickly as anticipated," Mogielnicki says. Leaked details indicate that those Nvidia superchips will only be entrusted to U.S. companies, like Oracle, working in the U.A.E. The Emiratis and Saudis are pushing for direct sales. “I see this Nvidia approval as a test case," says Simon Henderson, director of Gulf and energy policy at the Washington Institute.