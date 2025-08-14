What Putin wants from Trump in Alaska
The Economist 5 min read 14 Aug 2025, 07:16 AM IST
Summary
As the leaders prepare to meet, Russian forces break Ukraine’s defensive line
THE TIMING could not have been worse. Days before a crucial summit in Alaska between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, scheduled for Friday, Russian forces broke through Ukraine’s defensive line. Near the breakout area at Dobropillia, just north of the Ukrainian stronghold of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region, soldiers report panic and confusion.
