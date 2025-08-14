What Putin wants from Trump in Alaska

THE TIMING could not have been worse. Days before a crucial summit in Alaska between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, scheduled for Friday, Russian forces broke through Ukraine’s defensive line. Near the breakout area at Dobropillia, just north of the Ukrainian stronghold of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region, soldiers report panic and confusion.

Shtyk, an officer in the 93rd brigade, which has been redeployed to the area, says Ukraine is still working out where the enemy is. He estimates the main breakthrough had penetrated over 10km, cutting a key supply road, but subversion groups have probably reached other villages too. “The wedge hasn’t expanded yet, but it’s a depressing situation," Shtyk says. “There was a failure to build defences, a failure to take decisions in the moment, and no one there to quickly restore the line—because there are no people."

View Full Image Map: The Economist

With crack units deployed to the scene, Ukraine will probably soon contain the surge and slow Russia’s advance back to a bloody, gruelling crawl. But the push has convinced soldiers that Russia intends to keep pursuing its war where it can. They worry the American president will draw the wrong lesson: that Ukraine is weak, rather than that Russia is bloodthirsty. “Ukrainian soldiers will always be against a bad peace on the enemy’s terms," says Deputy, a drone commander in the 30th brigade. If there is a ceasefire, he wants to “hang up my uniform and never put it on again. Not to have to head to draft offices again in five years."

Three and a half years into the war, front-line soldiers are tired, morale is faltering a bit and criticism of the leadership is growing. But everyone agrees that the sort of “land swaps" American leaders have been talking about ahead of the Alaska summit are flatly unacceptable. Boar, the nom de guerre of a company commander in the 56th brigade, says a retreat would betray fallen comrades and go against the “logic" of the current battle. He has just returned from three weeks in trenches near Chasiv Yar, where Ukraine has held a narrow strip in the face of over two years of Russian assaults. Russia continues to throw men at it, he says, losing perhaps ten soldiers for every Ukrainian. Vasyl, an infantryman under his command, goes further. “If Trump were here, I’d tell him to go and do a Russian warship," invoking the obscene reply Ukrainian border guards supposedly gave Russian naval officers in the war’s first days.

A fog of uncertainty hangs over Mr Trump’s Friday summit. There will be no seat at the table for Volodymyr Zelensky, nor for any of Ukraine’s European allies. While a ceasefire in Ukraine is squarely on the agenda, The Economist understands that the talks will venture further than that. One potential area is a deeper normalisation of diplomatic and business relations between America and Russia, including a lifting of sanctions. Mr Putin yearns for this kind of rehabilitation. Another is co-operation in the Arctic, for example over energy, resurrecting discussions that reportedly took place in February, with Russian officials keen to woo American business.

What offers Russia might make for peace in Ukraine are less obvious. In July secret talks between Ukrainian and Russian negotiators made significant progress, bringing the sides closer than they had been for some time. Then Mr Trump appeared to lose patience with Mr Putin’s delays, threatening him with “crippling" sanctions if he did not immediately stop the war. Mr Trump’s ultimatum seemed to reflect the influence of Keith Kellogg, a retired general and presidential envoy.

But another faction inside the White House had a competing vision for an agreement with Russia. Steve Witkoff, a longtime real-estate associate whom Mr Trump appointed as another special envoy, made an unannounced visit to Moscow on August 6th. He appears to have made offers that shifted the negotiations towards proposals much less acceptable to Ukraine.

Mr Witkoff favours striking a grand deal between America and Russia. His involvement in negotiations has usually been to the detriment of Ukraine. It has also been marked with extraordinary incompetence. Reports suggest the American envoy did not fully understand Mr Putin’s offer to “swap" Ukrainian-controlled land in Donbas for a promise not to attack elsewhere—getting territory his army had failed to conquer, in exchange for words. Mr Putin has a history of offering “concessions" designed to fragment Ukrainian unity.

Somehow, discussion of Ukraine acknowledging Russian control of territory it occupies has shifted into talk of giving Russia more. The concept of swaps has been on the table since last year, when Ukrainian forces held positions inside Russia’s Kursk region. Ukraine has since been driven from almost all of Kursk, rendering that proposal moot. But the zombie notion of swaps apparently remains alive in Washington. Sources say Ukraine’s latest proposals have one clear condition: a full ceasefire should come before any talk of ceding territory. Anything else, one source warns, would open a “Pandora’s box". That is not enough for the Americans, who are urging Ukraine to make a counter-offer including some of its own land.

A remote summit on Wednesday of European leaders with Mr Zelensky and Mr Trump, chaired by Friedrich Merz, Germany’s chancellor, attempted to create a united front to resist such pressure. The Europeans agreed that a truce had to precede any negotiations, that Ukraine must have a place at the table and that it would receive security guarantees in any deal. Mr Merz said Mr Trump “largely shares" the European and Ukrainian positions, leaving unclear which ones he did not endorse. Yet Ukraine’s allies still worry that America’s president will insist on land swaps that will be difficult for Mr Zelensky to deliver. In recent days Mr Trump has returned to his old habit of blaming Ukraine’s president for Russia’s invasion.

On the eastern front, there is little time to read the headlines. Life here brings a different set of concerns, soldiers say. Boar has spent the last three weeks trying to stay alive, sleeping with one eye open while watching for the next group of Russians crawling towards his position. Mr Trump’s wishes carry little authority, he says. “Authority means my brothers-in-arms. It means Sasha, who carried 300 people out of a trench under fire. It means Vasya, who brings radios to places where no one else dares to go. It is the rows of crosses marking where our comrades fell. How can we simply give that away?"