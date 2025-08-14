What Putin wants from Trump in Alaska

Three and a half years into the war, front-line soldiers are tired, morale is faltering a bit and criticism of the leadership is growing. But everyone agrees that the sort of “land swaps" American leaders have been talking about ahead of the Alaska summit are flatly unacceptable. Boar, the nom de guerre of a company commander in the 56th brigade, says a retreat would betray fallen comrades and go against the “logic" of the current battle. He has just returned from three weeks in trenches near Chasiv Yar, where Ukraine has held a narrow strip in the face of over two years of Russian assaults. Russia continues to throw men at it, he says, losing perhaps ten soldiers for every Ukrainian. Vasyl, an infantryman under his command, goes further. “If Trump were here, I’d tell him to go and do a Russian warship," invoking the obscene reply Ukrainian border guards supposedly gave Russian naval officers in the war’s first days.