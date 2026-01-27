What Starbucks’s new CEO has changed, and what he says is next on his list

Brian Niccol hopes so.

Starbucks’s chief executive spent his first full calendar year on the job plowing millions of dollars into improving the experience of Starbucks stores through barista training, outfitting stores with ceramic mugs and replacing faulty power outlets. He rewrote the guidebook for greeting and serving consumers, restricted cafe bathrooms to paying customers and returned condiment bars to the public. And he closed hundreds of U.S. locations.

Now Niccol is going further. He wants to install more comfortable seating at hundreds of U.S. locations and make it simpler to pick up drinks. He aims to better keep food in stock, wants the chain to offer superior customer service, and thinks the messages written on cups can be meaningful, too.

Investors want to know how his strategy will translate into growth. Starbucks has had a long stretch of stagnant sales, and the chain’s core profitability last year fell to some of the lowest levels since the pandemic.

Starbucks said that the work is starting to pay off, with record sales days during November holiday promotions, and new products helping to attract customers. The chain’s shares are up around 16% so far this month, outpacing a 4% increase for an S&P 500 subindex of restaurant stocks.

View Full Image Chart: WSJ

Niccol is set to unveil his longer-term financial goals Thursday during his first investor meeting as CEO. Here’s a look at his Starbucks overhaul, from the front door to customers’ follow-up reviews.

Going to the cafe

Starbucks isn’t as ubiquitous as it once was: The chain runs around 10,000 U.S. locations, about 400 fewer than it did last summer, company figures show.

Niccol has pledged to expand the company’s U.S. footprint again, and Starbucks said it is testing a new cafe design that is smaller and cheaper to build.

At the same time, Niccol is contending with labor strife that is causing some stores to close for stretches. The Starbucks Workers United union, which represents several hundred U.S. cafes, has held periodic strikes at cafes since November, resulting in temporary closures and limited hours. The strikes have slowed this month, but a handful of store closures have continued.

A Starbucks spokeswoman said it wants to reach a fair agreement and is ready to return to the bargaining table. Starbucks Workers United said that the union wants a fair contract that responds to workers’ concerns over pay, hours and other issues.

Welcoming customers

Niccol wants Starbucks baristas greeting every customer who walks in. The company is holding trainings this month to emphasize its expectations, including eye contact with customers and meaningful phases written on to-go cups, according to baristas. One word expressions or smiley faces scrawled on cups with Sharpies won’t cut it, some workers said.

A Starbucks spokeswoman said its service standards are helping baristas make great drinks and connect with customers. “The experience feels warmer, more welcoming," she said.

Niccol has a model in mind for the warm vibe Starbucks should offer: the Central Perk coffee shop featured in “Friends."

“I do firmly believe that even if you want to come and grab and go, you’d rather grab and go from a place, than a soulless experience," Niccol said in an interview at The Wall Street Journal CEO Council in December.

Delivering your order

Niccol has pledged to speed up service, filling both in-store and drive-through orders within four minutes. Starbucks said it has installed new technology to better sequence orders, and the company is testing ways for customers to place orders for a scheduled pickup time.

Baristas should hand off every drink directly to customers with a smile, and quickly correct any customer problems, Starbucks has said. And cafes can’t run out of food.

View Full Image Thoughtful messages on customers’ to-go cups, written by the barista.

“I’d go to a store at 9 a.m., and there’d be no breakfast sandwiches," Niccol said. Stores now have more local control over their supplies, helping to lessen shortages, he said.

Paying and rating

Surveys show that cost is one of the biggest reasons consumers scale back on Starbucks visits. Niccol held off on price increases during his first year at the company and hasn’t specified beyond that. The chain will keep a close eye on how consumers react if Starbucks pushes up menu costs in the future, Niccol said in October.

Starbucks’s profit margins dropped last year but could improve in 2026 after the removal of steep Trump administration tariffs on coffee imports.

Niccol wants local store managers to be accountable for their cafes, and recently implemented a new grading system for individual locations. Starbucks is assessing email feedback from customers and using technology to comb through Yelp and Google reviews.

A key connection

Niccol himself is keeping in touch with another key constituent: Howard Schultz. The former three-time CEO no longer has an executive position at Starbucks, but remains chairman emeritus. Schultz was involved in 2024 when Starbucks ousted former CEO, Laxman Narasimhan, and hired Niccol.

Niccol said he talks to Schultz monthly, looking to him for counsel from his decades leading the chain. They don’t agree on everything, Niccol said, but nor do spouses.

“These are healthy tensions," he said.

Write to Heather Haddon at heather.haddon@wsj.com