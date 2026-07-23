Renewed hostilities in the Middle East are driving a prolonged selloff in U.S. government bonds, sending yields close to their highest levels of the year and lifting borrowing costs for businesses and consumers.
What surging bond yields mean for consumers and markets
SummaryA selloff in government bonds has pushed the 10-year Treasury yield close to its 2026 high.
Renewed hostilities in the Middle East are driving a prolonged selloff in U.S. government bonds, sending yields close to their highest levels of the year and lifting borrowing costs for businesses and consumers.
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