What the “cockroaches” of the ad world teach about dealing with AI
A rosé-soaked meeting in Cannes is like a postcard from the future
When advertising executives describe themselves as cockroaches, they are not being self-deprecating. Admen have shown a remarkable ability to survive what look like extinction-level events. Copywriters adapted to radio in the 1920s; artists embraced tv in the 1950s. Agencies clung on in the early 2000s as ads moved online. This week, in the face of another technological revolution, the admen steadfastly held their annual jamboree on the French Riviera.