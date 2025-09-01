What the “cockroaches” of the ad world teach about dealing with AI

The last lesson from adland is that AI’s spread will have unpredictable consequences. Some advertisers are shifting their budgets from tv to the humble outdoor billboard. Why? In part because AI has made it possible to infer from vast data sets whether consumers who saw the ad bought the product, allowing marketers to measure the campaign’s effectiveness rather than guess at it. Another unexpected winner is old-school public relations. As consumers switch from search-engines to chatbots, brands need to persuade LLMs to speak highly of them. The most effective way to do that is to influence the sources that the model pays most attention to, such as news articles. In the AI age, high-tech “search-engine optimisation" may be less effective than offline schmoozing (or so, at least, marketers can insist when presenting their post-Cannes expenses claims).