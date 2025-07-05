What the death of my Arab student revealed about Israel
When Shada Khatib was killed by an Iranian missile, Israelis’ responses showed the strength of Arab-Jewish bonds—and the forces that threaten them.
On the night of June 13, Israel launched a surprise attack on Iranian nuclear and military sites. Iran responded by firing hundreds of ballistic missiles at Israel, many aimed at civilian targets. Israel’s defense systems blunted the barrage, but many missiles still got through, striking homes and killing 24 civilians. One of the victims was my student Shada Khatib, a smart, accomplished, 20-year-old Palestinian-Israeli. She died on June 15 alongside her 13-year-old sister Hala, their mother Manar and their aunt Manal, in the Arab town of Tamra in northern Israel.