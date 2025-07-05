What the death of my Arab student revealed about Israel

The attack also exposed the unbridled racism against Arab citizens that has erupted among a small but shrill minority of Israelis in the wake of the Oct. 7 massacre, the Israel-Hamas war and the Israel-Iran war. Soon after the missile hit Tamra, an anonymous video was posted on social media that showed young Jewish men celebrating. They danced and chanted “May your village burn!", a song by a DJ named Yehuda Mor that has become an anthem for the extreme right and fans of the Beitar Jerusalem soccer club. It was originally written to taunt a rival Arab soccer team: “Listen well, you Arabs, we don’t do reconciliations, may your village burn!" Recently the song has been directed not only against Palestinians but also against liberal and leftist Jews, including demonstrators demanding the release of Israeli hostages and an end to the war in Gaza.