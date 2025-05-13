What the US-China tariff rollback means for the American economy
Harriet Torry , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 13 May 2025, 07:31 AM IST
SummaryThe relationship reset steers the U.S. economy back on a more familiar path as the major consumer of goods as economists lower recession odds.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The 90-day reprieve takes the tariffs importers will effectively pay to about 35%, according to UBS economists’ calculations.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less