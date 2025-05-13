What the US-China tariff rollback means for the American economy

Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal in early April had upped the chances of recession in the next 12 months to 45%, largely on worries over the brutal impacts of an all-out trade war with China. Many economists had assumed that the tariffs on Chinese goods were simply too high for the U.S. economy to weather, and that tariffs would come down as a result. But the outside chance that wouldn’t happen soon enough to avoid severe damage had them worried.