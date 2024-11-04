What the world thinks of Trump, Ukraine and Chinese supremacy
Summary
- A new poll of 30,000 people worldwide has some surprising results
ON THE EVE of America’s presidential election, many people around the world are waiting on edge. Although non-Americans do not get a vote, the outcome of the election will have ramifications far beyond America’s borders on issues such as international trade, the credibility of Western defence alliances and the rise of China. In order to gauge where public opinion sits, The Economist, working with Globescan, a consulting and polling firm, asked 30,000 people worldwide for their views.