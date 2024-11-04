What the world thinks of Trump, Ukraine and Chinese supremacy

What about the second question, on Ukraine? Across the world support for it was strong, with an average of 54% of people polled saying they would prefer to see it win the war, against just 20% who favoured Russia (see chart 2). Of the 30 countries or territories, more people supported Ukraine than Russia in 25 of them. Solidarity was strongest in Europe and among other American allies such as South Korea and Japan. Yet strikingly it was also robust in several big “non-aligned" emerging economies, including Brazil, Mexico and South Africa, whose governments sit on the fence or worse. Brazil is working with China to push for peace negotiations, while South Africa’s ruling party has close links to the Kremlin. Yet our poll suggests that even as the politicians of these countries indulge Russia their voters are far less keen. Communist-run Hong Kong was strongly pro-Ukraine.