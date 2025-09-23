What to know about changes to the H-1B visa program
Michelle Hackman , Victoria Albert , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 23 Sept 2025, 06:47 am IST
Summary
A new $100,000 fee for the visa, the primary pathway for foreign professionals to enter the U.S., has sparked panic.
President Trump on Friday announced a major overhaul of the country’s H-1B visa system, including a new $100,000 fee, creating confusion for companies and workers about who would be affected.
