What to know about taking Tylenol during pregnancy
Brianna Abbott , Andrea Petersen , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 23 Sept 2025, 06:57 am IST
Summary
The Trump administration said acetaminophen could cause autism. Doctors maintain it is safe during pregnancy.
The Trump administration said on Monday that Tylenol use during pregnancy is a possible cause of autism and that pregnant women should stop taking it unless absolutely necessary.
