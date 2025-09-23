What to know about taking Tylenol during pregnancy

A 2019 study published in JAMA Psychiatry found that higher concentrations of acetaminophen in umbilical cord blood samples taken at birth were linked to greater risk of autism and attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder.Another in JAMA in 2024 of nearly 2.5 million children in Sweden found no increased risk in children when mothers took acetaminophen during their pregnancy, compared with their siblings who weren’t exposed to the medication in the womb.