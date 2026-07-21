What to know about the Tate brothers’ international legal troubles

What charges are the Tates facing?

British prosecutors this weekend said the brothers are facing a total of 59 charges for alleged offenses that took place between 2010 and 2017. The U.K.’s Crown Prosecution Service said it authorized 42 charges against Andrew Tate, who is 39 years old. Tristan Tate, 38, faces 17 charges. Prosecutors said the new charges relate to four new victims and were brought after authorities received evidence from Bedfordshire Police in southeastern England. The offenses allegedly took place between 2010 and 2017.