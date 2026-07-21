Influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate were arrested in Miami over the weekend and are now fighting their potential extradition to the U.K., where they face charges including rape and sex trafficking.
What to know about the Tate brothers’ international legal troubles
SummaryDetained in the U.S. for potential extradition, the brothers face a new court hearing next week.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More