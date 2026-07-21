What to know about the Tate brothers’ international legal troubles

Influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate were arrested in Miami over the weekend and are now fighting their potential extradition to the U.K., where they face charges including rape and sex trafficking.
Influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate were arrested in Miami over the weekend and are now fighting their potential extradition to the U.K., where they face charges including rape and sex trafficking.
The brothers’ aggressively masculine messages have won them millions of followers online, as well as support from segments of President Trump’s base, particularly young men.
The brothers’ aggressively masculine messages have won them millions of followers online, as well as support from segments of President Trump’s base, particularly young men.
Here is what to know about a yearslong legal saga that involves three different countries.
What charges are the Tates facing?
British prosecutors this weekend said the brothers are facing a total of 59 charges for alleged offenses that took place between 2010 and 2017. The U.K.’s Crown Prosecution Service said it authorized 42 charges against Andrew Tate, who is 39 years old. Tristan Tate, 38, faces 17 charges. Prosecutors said the new charges relate to four new victims and were brought after authorities received evidence from Bedfordshire Police in southeastern England. The offenses allegedly took place between 2010 and 2017.