What to know about Trump’s latest tariffs

On Tuesday, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative proposed tariffs of at least 10% on more than a dozen countries over alleged failure to address forced labor concerns. Trading partners including the European Union and the U.K. will face 10% tariffs after the U.S. said an investigation found countries haven’t done enough to block imports of goods made from forced labor. Countries including China, Japan and India will face a 12.5% levy on imported goods because the U.S. says they don’t prohibit such imports and haven’t committed to doing so through deals with the administration.