What to know ahead of Trump’s primetime speech

Good morning. President Trump has—so far—kept the details of his Thursday-night speech on elections closely guarded. He has said his remarks will constitute “really big news” and a “very big announcement.”

The issue he is expected to focus on, which he describes as “free and fair elections,” is something that he has pushed on for years. A lot of his past allegations, especially related to 2020, have already been litigated (literally). But there have been a lot of developments in the past 18 months that serve as important context for his address to the nation.

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Trump has continued to claim he won the 2020 presidential election. To that end, his then-intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard visited a Georgia election office as part of a law-enforcement operation earlier this year. The FBI has also tasked more staff to look into election wrongdoing in Georgia (Trump lost Georgia in 2020 but won it in 2016 and 2024).Gabbard’s interim replacement as the director of national intelligence, Bill Pulte, has also given priority to investigating allegations of election fraud.Leaders from both political parties have alleged that foreign governments are interested in influencing the outcome of U.S. elections.Trump and a number of GOP allies are pushing the Senate to change Senate rules so they can pass the SAVE America Act, which would change election rules. This bill is stuck in the Senate, but Trump has said he won’t sign another piece of legislation into law until this measure is passed.Trump’s past claims related to the 2020 elections led to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, which remains a very divisive issue for Republican lawmakers. Trump pardoned those convicted of crimes related to the riot in early 2025.The White House recently ousted the three remaining members of the Election Assistance Commission. The White House said a recent Supreme Court ruling allowed such a move.The midterm elections are in less than four months. A number of congressional districts have been redrawn and there could be an above-average level of uncertainty heading into November.

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People and Policies I’m Watching Todd Blanche: Blanche attempted to ease concerns about his appointment as attorney general, telling his nomination hearing that Trump’s “anti-weaponization fund” is dead.

Dr. Erica Schwartz: Trump’s pick to run the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told her nomination hearing that she would uphold science amid lawmaker questions over vaccine policy and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Keith Sonderling: Trump’s nominee for labor secretary will testify at a confirmation hearing before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions.

Trump’s Thursday: The president is set to meet with Sen. Darline Graham, the late Sen. Lindsey Graham’s sister, at 9:30 a.m. ET, and then with his Salvadoran counterpart, Nayib Bukele, at 11 a.m. Trump’s address to the nation is scheduled for 9 p.m.

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What I’m Following Trump leans toward expanded military operations against Iran. He is weighing a number of potential options that include stepping up airstrikes, sending ground forces to take Iranian islands near the Strait of Hormuz, as well as bombing a fortified site which could harbor covert nuclear work. The president hasn’t made a final decision on next steps in the war, and has said he prefers a diplomatic resolution.

Trump turns his second term into an unprecedented fundraising blitz. The president and his allies have built a network of groups financed by wealthy donors that is advancing his priorities with little public disclosure. Some Trump-linked funds remake Washington, others repurpose institutions and others supercharge fundraising for Trump’s political agenda.

More than 100 House Democrats vote against $3 billion in military aid to Israel. The package is expected to be approved by Congress, but the growing hostility toward Israel among some Democrats shows how deeply the Gaza war is affecting the party, and how support for the country has cratered on Capitol Hill nearly three years into the war with Hamas.

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The administration is weighing a $100,000 bond for new green-card applicants abroad. The proposal would dramatically expand a bond program the State Department has been testing since last August. Under that pilot, tourist-visa applicants from the African countries of Malawi and Zambia were required to post a refundable bond of up to $15,000, forfeited if they overstay.

What Else Is Happening A $1 “gold coin” featuring Trump’s face is set to go into production, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.Trump said ICE officers should continue using traffic stops to arrest immigrants, reversing a recent decision by the agency.Goldman Sachs lawyer Kathryn Ruemmler said she was “friendly” with Jeffrey Epstein but he was a “masterful liar.”In Canada, Trump is public enemy No. 1. Not far behind him might be Ambassador Pete Hoekstra.The Pentagon plans to screen troops for testosterone deficiency amid Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s revamp of the country’s military.

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What I’m Reading Elon Musk Donates $5 Million to Vivek Ramaswamy’s Ohio Governor Bid (Cincinnati Enquirer)Gov. Janet Mills Calls on Maine’s Congressional Delegation to Push for ICE Reforms (Bangor Daily News)Slavery Exhibits at President’s House Have Been Swapped for the Trump Administration’s Version (Philadelphia Inquirer)

About Me I’m Damian Paletta, The Wall Street Journal’s Washington coverage chief. I’ve covered Washington for 22 years as a reporter and editor. I’ve covered the White House, Congress, national security, the federal budget, economics and multiple market meltdowns.WSJ Politics brings you an expert guide to what’s driving D.C., every weekday morning. Send your feedback to politics@wsj.com (if you’re reading this in your inbox, you can just hit reply). This edition was curated and edited in collaboration with Alistair Dawber and Alina Heineke. Got a tip for us? Here’s how to submit.

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