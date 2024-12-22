What to make of 2024
The Economist 5 min read 22 Dec 2024, 11:04 AM IST
Summary
- A turbulent year has shed fresh light on some important truths
Our pages have been full of suffering in 2024. War has raged on three continents: the world watched Gaza, Lebanon and Ukraine most closely, but the fighting in Sudan was the most deadly. Storms, tempests, floods and fires have ruined lives, and taken them. All the while, the rivalry between countries siding with China and the American-led Western alliance has deepened, even as America has chosen as president a man whose commitment to that alliance is in doubt.
