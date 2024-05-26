What to make of China’s massive cyber-espionage campaign
Summary
- America and others offer rich details of what Chinese spies are up to
When calling out China, Western governments sometimes like to stand together. On March 25th and 26th America, Britain and New Zealand did so in a co-ordinated blast against Chinese cyber-espionage. American federal prosecutors accused China’s cyber-spooks of waging a campaign for years against a wide range of targets in the West, including critics of the Chinese Communist Party. Britain’s deputy prime minister, Oliver Dowden, said China showed “ongoing patterns of hostile activity targeting our collective democracies". New Zealand blamed state-linked hackers in China for a cyber-attack on the country’s parliament.