What to make of China’s massive cyber-espionage campaign

Spotting a cyber-intrusion, let alone identifying those responsible, can take time. The incidents revealed by the three Western countries mostly occurred two or three years ago. Mr Dowden told Parliament that “Chinese state-affiliated actors" had penetrated the Electoral Commission’s email and file-sharing systems in 2021. The breach was first publicly declared in August 2023, when officials revealed that suspicious activity had not been identified until October 2022—more than a year after the hackers had broken in. The perpetrators would have had access to the addresses of Britain’s voters. Mr Dowden did not specify the group involved in that attack. But he said APT31 was “almost certain" to have been behind “reconnaissance activity" aimed at MPs’ email accounts in 2021. Most of those targeted were prominent critics of China.