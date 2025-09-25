What to read about the end of the second world war

The final book of a monumental trilogy on the Nazis examines both the motivations of leaders and the willingness of most Germans to become complicit in their crimes. It provides a reminder that, even when the war was going against them, there was no flagging in the Nazis’ attempt to implement “the final solution to the Jewish question". When defeat became a certainty in the last months of the war, the Nazis tried to ensure that no survivors were left to be found in the camps by the advancing enemy. Nearly a quarter of a million people died on the subsequent death marches.