What to watch for at the Fed meeting

By the time the Federal Reserve meets, Wall Street usually already knows the outcome. Not this time.
Two weeks ago, the picture pointed toward the central bank extending its hold on interest rates, currently between 3.5% and 3.75%. Remarks from senior officials who have often helped shape expectations had laid out what would push them to raise rates—and June’s cooler inflation readings came in below that bar, shifting the debate over a possible rate increase to September.
Then around last week, as the collapse of the U.S.-Iran ceasefire sent energy prices higher, market talk of a July increase began to feed on itself—traders pricing in a move partly because other traders were. Suddenly, the September debate was live for July. On Tuesday, futures markets pointed to a roughly one-in-three chance of a rate hike, while probabilities in prediction markets were slightly lower.