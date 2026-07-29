What to watch for at the Fed meeting

If the Fed increases rates, it would represent a big shift. It would mean overriding the officials who had signaled comfort with the Fed’s current stance, diminishing the value of anything they say next time. It would also have political repercussions. The White House spent much of the last year insisting that rates were too high and that inflation was under control. A rate increase by Trump’s own nominee would say the opposite and put to rest any notion that Warsh is doing the president’s bidding.