What Trump’s auto tariffs mean for car buyers and automakers
Christopher Otts , Ryan Felton , Sean McLain , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 28 Mar 2025, 07:31 AM IST
SummaryPrices hikes and fewer model options might be coming should the 25% tariffs persist.
President Trump rattled the auto industry Wednesday by saying he would slap 25% tariffs on all imported cars and trucks sold in the U.S., a far more aggressive measure than many in the sector had expected.
