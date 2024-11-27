What Trump’s new tariff threats mean for the US economy
Justin Lahart , Chao Deng , Rachel Wolfe , The Wall Street Journal
SummaryIf the president-elect follows through, consumers and businesses are likely to see prices rise on everything from fresh fruit to electronics.
The stiff duties that President-elect Donald Trump threatened against the U.S.’s neighbors and big trading partners, along with the additional tariffs he promised against China, could raise prices for Americans on everything from fresh fruit from Mexico to lumber from Canada and Chinese electronics.
