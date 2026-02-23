What Trump’s UFO deep dive might reveal to Americans
Joel Schectman , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 23 Feb 2026, 06:39 am IST
Summary
Past classified reviews looking for alien life have found stranger things about life in Washington.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
In the 1990s, the Central Intelligence Agency dug into all it knew about the possibility of extraterrestrial visits, ultimately revealing what it found: Most of the supposed early UFO sightings were highly classified spy planes flying over the U.S.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story