What Trump’s UFO deep dive might reveal to Americans

Military officials have dismissed many of the incidents as birds, balloons or drones. Pilots often experience an optical illusion of a passing object that can make it appear to be traveling at great speed even if it is barely moving, officials have said. Quirks of infrared cameras can make a balloon or piece of trash seem to disappear and reappear as it gets close to water, giving the impression of a flying craft dipping into the ocean and flying back out, former military officials have said.