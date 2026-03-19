President Trump is pressing aides and allies to find ways to reopen the Strait of Hormuz as gas prices rise. His best bet might be the U.S. Marine Corps.
What US Marines can do to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz
SummaryThe Marine Corps unit expected to arrive in the Middle East next week could help seize one of more of the strategic islands off Iran’s southern coast to counter Iranian attacks on shipping.
President Trump is pressing aides and allies to find ways to reopen the Strait of Hormuz as gas prices rise. His best bet might be the U.S. Marine Corps.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More