What we know about the two national guard members shot in DC
Summary
West Virginia towns are holding prayer vigils and hanging blue ribbons for two wounded troop members. ‘We’re really all in shock.’.
Families, friends and neighbors in West Virginia are rallying around two members of their state’s National Guard, who were shot while working in Washington, D.C., over Thanksgiving. They were there as part of President Trump’s crackdown on crime.
