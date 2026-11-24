How much can you get away with?

If you’re Jensen Huang, the once and future CEO of Nvidia, pretty much anything. Not to sound Pollyannaish here, but it seems like we keep finding new lows in this age of impunity, this era of shamelessness. This morning we’ve learned that we are living in a time where being a key man is so key it renders any other consideration moot. Greed trumps probity. The almighty dollar rules.

I like a humdinger of a stock market rally as much as the rest of you, but at what cost?

Having an affair with a direct report is one thing. For all that, I guess you could argue issuing a public apology, which Huang did do, big-time settlements, and some serious counseling might have sufficed. And that would have been giving Huang a mountain of forgiveness, which maybe he deserves.

But having an affair with an asset of the Ministry of State Security, the Chinese spy agency? This is what the New York Times and The Wall Street Journal allege, citing government sources. The Times pointedly noted that Jensen’s paramour, Alice Huang, “kept in contact with an official of China’s top spy agency for more than a year while she was carrying out a secret affair with Jensen Huang.” The Times says this is “according to multiple people with knowledge of U.S. intelligence reports that describe the encounters.”

Also, did Huang lie or at least mislead the Nvidia board about his infidelities? If he did, apparently all is forgiven, with the board saying this morning that it is “satisfied with respect to Mr. Huang’s candor and ability to lead Nvidia.” What kind of governance is that? Note to Nvidia board: If there is a mirror in the boardroom, you might want to avoid it.

Even if you argue that Huang is innocent until proven guilty (whatever that means in the world of tradecraft), shouldn’t he at least be on leave until this is sorted out? Well, I guess he sort of was. For 11 days.

Make no mistake here. The long arm of President Donald Trump had everything to do with the Return of the Jensen. No president has been so active in the markets. Or with companies. (The government buys stakes in them!) But this is another level. Trump called for Huang’s return in a social media post on Sunday night, after which the Nvidia board did his bidding. Then Monday morning Trump praised the board’s decision. Cause. Effect. See Nvidia board. How hard was that?

Here we have stock market capitalism writ so large, the Teapot Domers would be flipping their lids. But Huang’s return isn’t the free market stuff of laissez-faire-ists like Grover Cleveland, William McKinley, and Calvin Coolidge, or their modern descendant, Ronald Reagan. This is Presidential Capitalism. With his oh-so-heavy-hand, Trump is acting more like Franklin Roosevelt. Except FDR did so under the most dire of circumstances, and he sure didn’t act in the interest of the stock market.

And so, yes, as of Monday morning, Nvidia’s stock is flying—on pace to set the record for the largest one-day market cap gain for any U.S. company on record, close to $1 trillion. Its gain today is so far bigger than the entire market cap of JPMorgan Chase. And the whole Nasdaq Composite is flying too, as are all the markets. I guess you could say the Trump Put rides to the rescue again. Only this isn’t the Taco trade. Heck, Taco’s got nothing on the Nvidia Nudge.

Where does all of this leave Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent? Good question. Bessent did some signaling Sunday on Face the Nation when he said “we have to see” if it made sense for Huang to return. He also said that the fact Huang had an affair with an alleged spy which led to him leaving was “a canard.”

And what about congressional Republicans who called for Huang to appear before them? How about this: “Dear Jensen. Never mind. Love, the GOP.”

Two weeks ago, I wrote that Huang “displayed all the judgment of a frat boy on Bourbon Street.” I’d like to amend that. It should now read “displayed all the judgment of a frat boy on Bourbon Street, who got busted in a house of ill repute and was arrested, but then his rich daddy bailed him out.”

I also wrote that Nvidia’s board “hadn’t appeared fit to oversee a petting zoo.” It seems that I now owe the petting zoos of the world an apology. As it turns out, I had the wrong metaphor. The Nvidia board is fit to oversee something else—a dumpster fire of its own making.

Mea culpa here. In that same story, I wrote that with regard to Huang’s leaving, “It’s all over but the shouting.” Boy, was I wrong. Thanks to Nvidia’s board, there’s plenty more screaming to be done.