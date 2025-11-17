What we lose with remote work—and how to minimize the damage

The most obvious concern is that whatever a company’s stated policies are, many hybrid employees aren’t working in the office on their designated days. In one survey, for example, almost half of business leaders say their workers don’t show up on their “anchor days," while others report problems with “coffee badging," meaning workers come in, grab a coffee and then go home. Another obvious problem is that employees are swamped with far too many unproductive, virtual meetings. That’s partly because meetings are taking the place of quick conversations that used to happen in person and partly because online meetings are so much bigger because anyone can join at the click of a mouse.