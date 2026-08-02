For punters of a certain sort, Polymarket’s gambling platform offers an intriguing contract. “Nothing ever happens: 2026” is a bet named after a favoured mantra of bullish, very online traders. If none of roughly a dozen events, veering from the unlikely to the outlandish, takes place during the year, the contract pays out a return of around 30%. That would require each of Donald Trump and Xi Jinping not to resign, bitcoin’s price to remain between $10,000 and $1m, the planet not to suffer a major earthquake, volcanic eruption or meteor strike, and so on. If one or more of these things does happen, the punter loses everything.
What will Kevin Warsh do if America’s economy breaks?
SummaryAn enigmatic Fed faces the risk of AI stocks falling and the oil price soaring
For punters of a certain sort, Polymarket’s gambling platform offers an intriguing contract. “Nothing ever happens: 2026” is a bet named after a favoured mantra of bullish, very online traders. If none of roughly a dozen events, veering from the unlikely to the outlandish, takes place during the year, the contract pays out a return of around 30%. That would require each of Donald Trump and Xi Jinping not to resign, bitcoin’s price to remain between $10,000 and $1m, the planet not to suffer a major earthquake, volcanic eruption or meteor strike, and so on. If one or more of these things does happen, the punter loses everything.
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