What will Kevin Warsh do if America’s economy breaks?

So there is plenty of potential not merely for something to happen, but for several things to happen at once. Perhaps the trickiest combination would be if stock markets calmed but oil and new tariffs pushed inflation up further. Usually, that would be a clear reason for the Fed’s governors to consider raising rates. Some have already voted to hike. But tightening monetary policy just ahead of November’s midterm elections would risk wrecking Mr Warsh’s relationship with the White House, reigniting ugly spats over the Fed’s independence. It is possible that, in an attempt to avoid this, Mr Warsh is already trying to get the market to do his tightening work for him. In other words, by loudly reiterating his commitment to the Fed’s inflation target, without actually saying he will raise rates, he might hope long-term bond yields will rise and stop him from needing to do so.