What will Kevin Warsh do if America’s economy breaks?

It is possible that, in an attempt to avoid this, Mr Warsh is already trying to get the market to do his tightening work for him. In other words, by loudly reiterating his commitment to the Fed’s inflation target, without actually saying he will raise rates, he may hope that long-term bond yields will rise and stop him from needing to do so. The danger is that higher yields might instead reflect the risk of Mr Warsh’s experiment going wrong. “Nothing ever happens” can be a good bet. But central bankers’ reputations are made when something does.