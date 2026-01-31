What will Kevin Warsh’s Federal Reserve look like?
Donald Trump’s nominee was an inflation hawk—until he wasn’t
KEVIN GOT the nod, in the end. On January 30th President Donald Trump picked Kevin Warsh to lead the Federal Reserve. He bested a rival Kevin, Hassett (an earlier frontrunner), Rick Rieder and Christopher Waller in the final leg of a months-long contest. Mr Trump lauded Mr Warsh’s lengthy CV. “On top of everything else", wrote America’s reality-TV-star president, “he is ‘central casting’."