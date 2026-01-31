What will Kevin Warsh’s Federal Reserve look like?

Even if AI works productivity miracles (the jury is out) and the White House cuts red tape (its achievements have so far been less impressive than its pronouncements), waving away inflation today because of speculative productivity gains tomorrow is closer to wishful thinking than wise central banking. Still, markets seem relieved. Mr Warsh may be chameleonic but is not an unknown species and has real Fed experience. Bond yields have barely budged since he emerged as the clear frontrunner the day before Mr Trump announced his pick. Stockmarkets barely noticed. Since Mr Trump was never going to put forward a business-as-usual nominee, investors have concluded that Mr Warsh is as close as it gets.