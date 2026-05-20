What would Jefferson and Madison make of Musk and Altman?

Humans are fallible, and few if any of us can claim to have “always” been truthful in life, so it may seem odd that Mr. Altman was pressed on this point. But some of the tech moguls angling to become our AI overlords aren’t like you and me. They’re not only wiser and more capable but also more conscientious than the rest of us. They operate on a higher moral plane. Or at least that’s what they tell themselves.