What would Jefferson and Madison make of Musk and Altman?

Essentially, Mr. Musk sued Mr. Altman for being deceitful. The two teamed up to create a nonprofit AI lab in 2015, and Mr. Musk contributed most of the capital. At some point, Mr. Altman and Greg Brockman, another co-founder, changed their minds and decided to make OpenAI a for-profit enterprise. “There is no question to anyone following the case in detail that Altman & Brockman did in fact enrich themselves by stealing a charity,” Mr. Musk tweeted after Monday’s verdict. “The only question is WHEN they did it!”