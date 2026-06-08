Before Chinese leader Xi Jinping landed in Pyongyang on Monday for a two-day summit with Kim Jong Un, he sent a mission statement to the people of North Korea.
What Xi and Kim Want From Their Summit in North Korea
SummaryThe Chinese leader arrived in Pyongyang for a two-day summit with Kim Jong Un, seeking to strengthen their alliance against the West.
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